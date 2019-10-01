BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Sullivan County Constable Doug Woods, who is also a Sullivan County commissioner, turned himself in Tuesday after being indicted on two counts of perjury, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Woods, who represents Kingsport, is “subject to ouster proceedings,” due to the charges, Sullivan County Attorney Dan Street said.

“But if he does not want to step down, it will take a judge to order him removed,” according to Street.

On or about July 8, Woods “unlawfully and with the intent to deceive” made false statements under oath that he had served two civil process documents to a Sullivan County man, according to the presentment.

The Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation at the request of the county district attorney general’s office, and the findings were presented to a Sullivan County grand jury, which returned a true bill charging Woods, the release states.

Woods was booked into the Sullivan County jail and released on $3,000 bail.

lspell@bristolnews.com

