BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Sullivan County Constable Doug Woods, who is also a Sullivan County commissioner, turned himself in Tuesday after being indicted on two counts of perjury, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Woods, who represents Kingsport, is “subject to ouster proceedings,” due to the charges, Sullivan County Attorney Dan Street said.
“But if he does not want to step down, it will take a judge to order him removed,” according to Street.
On or about July 8, Woods “unlawfully and with the intent to deceive” made false statements under oath that he had served two civil process documents to a Sullivan County man, according to the presentment.
The Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation at the request of the county district attorney general’s office, and the findings were presented to a Sullivan County grand jury, which returned a true bill charging Woods, the release states.
Woods was booked into the Sullivan County jail and released on $3,000 bail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.