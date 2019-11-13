BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — The Sullivan County Commission will consider a resolution next week to fund hiring 10 corrections officers for a pretrial release program, which would be enough manpower to release at least 200 pretrial inmates from jail, according to county officials.
Both of the county’s jail facilities are chronically overcrowded and, on average, surpass combined capacity by around 400 inmates, with the total staying above 900 and often more than 1,000.
During meetings of the Executive and Administrative committees on Tuesday, 14 commissioners said they’ll vote in favor of the resolution. Both committees sent a favorable recommendation for the resolution to the full commission, which could vote on it next week. Commissioner Hunter Locke, who is the resolution’s sponsor, said he’ll request that the rules be waived so it can be approved on first reading.
Hiring the officers would cost an initial $817,000, then $564,800 every year, according to the resolution. The $817,000 would come from the county’s general fund balance, or surplus money, according to Locke.
Sheriff Jeff Cassidy and Chief Jail Administrator Lee Carswell explained to the committees that five officers would facilitate the program within the jail, and the other five would be certified by the Tennessee Peace Officers Standards and Training Commission to be out in the county visiting homes of program participants and arresting those who violate the terms of the program. The job of those five will be similar to what probation officers do.
During a called commission meeting last week, Sullivan County judges, District Attorney General Barry Staubus, Cassidy and others advocated for the program as a short-term solution to jail overcrowding. A master plan is being developed to either renovate and expand one or both of the current jail facilities or build a new jail on a new site. It is slated to be presented to the commission for consideration later this month.
Carswell and Cassidy suggested last week that five officers be hired for $511,000 a year but since then came up with the proposal for 10. To save money, they’re asking that only five of the officers be issued vehicles and sent to the police academy to be certified by the Peace Officers Standards and Training Commission.
Commissioner and Executive Committee member Alicia Starnes, who abstained from the committee’s favorable recommendation vote, said she would rather start by hiring five officers then see how successful the program is and hire another five officers next year, if they’re needed.
“We’re spending out right now, on 200 inmates, $3.5 million [a year],” Locke said. “If we only do [hire] five [officers], then we can only get out 91 inmates.”
County Attorney Dan Street told the Executive Committee he’s in favor of hiring 10 officers to establish the program because of a $3 million class-action federal lawsuit that was recently filed against the county regarding, in part, the overcrowded condition of the jail facilities.
“I’d like to get out in front of that, if we could, and be optimistic that if we can get 100 out with five employees, then it’s possible to get 200 to 300 out as long as we’ve got the manpower to pull it off and monitor them,” Street said. “I’d like to ask you to be optimistic that this program is going to work rather than waiting to see if it does.”
