BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — The Sullivan County Commission in a called meeting Wednesday may have come to a compromise with the Board of Education over a budgetary debate that, if not resolved, would temporarily shut schools down by next month.
The Tennessee Department of Education notified the county last week that it will begin withholding more than $4 million in Basic Education Program funds for the school system on Oct. 15 and every month after until an $800,000 maintenance of effort shortfall in this year’s budget is resolved. MOE is required by state law and is an “established procedure to ensure that local funding is not decreased lower than the per pupil revenue budgeted in the prior year,” according to an email Director of Schools David Cox sent to employees last week. He told employees in the email that school and central office operations could be shut down over the issue.
The board initially approved $1.1 million for the system’s school recreation fund, but the commission only approved $300,000 in July, which created the shortfall, Sullivan County Schools Business Manager Ingrid Deloach reported to the board during an Aug. 8 meeting.
Deputy Comptroller Jason Mumpower and other officials from the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office, along with state Department of Education officials, joined the commission meeting via video conference to discuss the issue. Mumpower, who pointed out he’s a Sullivan County resident, called the budget impasse “embarrassing” and “a good old-fashioned Sullivan standoff.”
“What we need tonight before you leave is to take this Sullivan standoff and turn it into a Sullivan stand-down because that’s what the taxpayers and the students of Sullivan County deserve,” Mumpower said to the commission.
After little discussion, 19 commissioners voted in favor of a resolution to allocate $800,000 to the recreation fund in addition to the $300,000 that has already been allocated. However, the funds would be tied to student attendance — if Sullivan County’s attendance average falls by 1% or more in the 2020 school year, then the total funds needed to overcome the shortfall would decline as well, and the resolution allows the commission to scale those funds back if possible. But the resolution states, “in no case will the appropriation be reduced below the amount necessary to meet the Maintenance of Effort as required by the State of Tennessee.”
The recreation fund money is reimbursed at the end of each fiscal year. The commission, school officials and the community have debated whether there is enough money in the school system’s reserve fund to cover operations, but Deloach said last week there’s only enough to last a month from Oct. 15 because operations, including paying employees, costs $500,000 a day.
Commissioner Alicia Starnes, who is a Sullivan County Schools teacher, abstained from voting on the resolution. Commissioner Sam Jones also abstained, and Commissioners David Akard, Mark Hutton and Michael Cole were absent.
Mayor Richard Venable, in a statement last week, said the board was “playing political games with Sullivan County taxpayers and even their own employees.” After Wednesday’s commission meeting, he said he stood by that belief, calling the board’s position on the issue and their actions “scare tactics.” He wasn’t nervous about the outcome of the called meeting and was satisfied with the commission’s decision, Venable said.
“It’s not a deal where we have any winners, and we don’t have any losers,” he said. “… I thought we had reached a good compromise. … There’s no way that we’re going to close those schools down.”
Venable also said he believes the state’s budget process regarding schools is “flawed.” Mumpower and state Department of Education officials told him they’re going to look at how to fix it, he said.
The next steps are now up to the county’s Board of Education and state officials. Cox said he and board members will talk to the board’s attorney about the commission’s resolution and will vote on it at tonight’s meeting. If it’s approved, the budget will go back to the state’s Department of Education, and they’ll make sure the MOE is met. If it is, the board will once again vote on giving teachers a 2% pay increase, Cox said.
If schools do shut down over the funding impasse, the missed days will have to be made up because 180 instructional days are required each school year, according to Jennifer Johnson, the state Department of Education’s director of communications.
“Fortunately, it is a rare event that districts shut down based on funding,” she said in an email to the Bristol Herald Courier.
