After several weeks of canceled and postponed meetings amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Sullivan County Commission will hold two rounds of budget hearings Tuesday evening: one for the Administrative Committee’s budget work at 4 p.m., and a second for the Executive Committee’s budget work at 6 p.m.
Commissioners and others wishing to attend will be able to participate remotely using GoToMeeting, an online conference system, or attend in person if they wish. Details about how to join the meetings remotely have been posted to the Sullivan County government’s homepage (https://sullivancountytn.gov/). The county’s mayor, Richard Venable, said that everyone he’s talked to has decided to participate remotely.
“Both [committee] chairmen have chosen to do that remotely,” he said. “All the folks who are supposed to appear [at] the meetings will appear that way. I don’t know that we’ll have anybody at the courthouse.”
The committees are ironing out different sections of next year’s county budget, which they’ll send to the Budget Committee for review.
Gary Stidham, the county commissioner for District 10 in Kingsport and chair of the Administrative Committee, said that his committee has already gotten most of its hearings done. Now, he said, they just need to vote on the money they’ve proposed to give the Sheriff’s Department, Volunteer Fire Department and the host of nonprofits whose budgets they handle.
But Stidham also said that he’s planning to discuss how the pandemic could affect all of those budget proposals, which were hammered out before all the local and state safer-at-home and stay-at-home orders kicked in.
“We can’t really discuss that outside of our meeting, but we’ll take recommendations from commissioners,” Stidham said.
“I have a few of my own. We’ve got a lot of things to discuss, and there’s a lot of questions we’re going to have for Larry Bailey, our budget director.”
Stidham said that the Executive Committee, chaired by Todd Braughton from District 6, has one more night of discussion with the various departments whose budgets it’s responsible for. After that, he said, they should be ready to vote on their proposed portion of the budget.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.