BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — On Thursday evening, the Sullivan County Commission introduced a resolution that would encourage the Tennessee Legislature to pass an amendment known as “Evelyn’s Law.”
The amendment, if passed in the House and Senate, would add stricter rules to existing legislation around reporting missing children. It would compel a parent or guardian to verbally report their child missing within 48 hours of the child’s disappearance and would impose steeper penalties on anyone who delays or fails to complete such a report.
The amendment would also rename the legislation “Evelyn’s Law” in honor of Evelyn Boswell, the missing 15-month-old toddler whose remains were found last week and confirmed by autopsy this week. The baby allegedly disappeared around Dec. 10 but was not reported missing until Feb. 18.
The County Commission’s resolution, which received unanimous support, was added to the consent agenda for next Thursday’s monthly session. That means it is scheduled to be approved along with any other resolutions that have received unanimous agreement.
Angie Stanley, the District 7 Kingsport county commissioner, proposed the resolution. Stanley said she did so after some of her constituents asked what the county government could do to strengthen child protection laws in the wake of Evelyn Boswell’s disappearance.
“They wanted to know if we could pass something as a county,” Stanley said. She knew that wasn’t legally possible, so she called the three House representatives who had introduced the state legislation — Rep. Timothy Hill, R-Blountville; Rep. John Crawford, R-Kingsport; and Rep. Bud Hulsey, R-Kingsport — to see if Sullivan County could pass a resolution showing their support for it.
“We have sent different resolutions there before,” Stanley said of the practice. “It helps a lot knowing that [our] area supports what they’re doing. We definitely, here in Sullivan County, support justice for Evelyn.”
The commission also briefly discussed a new financial management system for the county, which they plan to discuss in more detail at next week’s monthly session.
