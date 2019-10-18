BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable was reelected chairman of the County Commission on Thursday by a majority following an effort in September by commissioners to oust him from the role.
Commissioner Randy Morrell nominated Venable, and Commissioner Todd Broughton again nominated Commissioner Hershel Glover, who declined.
Glover accepted the nomination last month during a previous attempt to replace Venable.
With no opposition, Venable was reelected with 16 commissioners voting in favor, six commissioners abstaining and two absent.
“This is not a huge controversy here,” Venable said. “It’s like siblings, and we’re all equal. We have disagreements. … We’re going to put that behind us, and we’re going to go forward. Believe me, I heard what you said. I’ve heard the conversations. I’ve talked with you so I will do the best I can to bring us together and to make the best decisions on the part of Sullivan County from this chair. I think we all have the same objectives and that’s to be the best we can be.”
Venable wasn’t at last month’s meeting due to a health issue, but Broughton and others on the commission wanted to name a new chairman. Broughton argued then that state law calls for holding new elections each September. Regardless of state law, the commission has its own rule to elect a chair and pro tempore every October, County Attorney Dan Street said.
Eventually, the commissioners voted on the motion to hold an immediate election, but the motion failed 10-10 with one abstention and three commissioners absent.
Glover said Thursday he didn’t want to be divisive.
“I’ve thought long and hard about this ever since last month with what we went through, and the conclusion I’ve come to is I didn’t come here, and I don’t think the rest of us come here, to divide this commission,” Glover said. “We don’t want to do that. We’ve got some important things that we’ve got to do.”
He went on to say that he’s known Venable for 25 years and believes that if the mayor thinks he can make the county a better place, he will.
“We need to move forward to move Sullivan County forward,” Glover said. “I also didn’t come here to get left out of the process. And the example I’m using is what we went through during the budget process. I think when we take a vote on something that’s the way it should be. We owe it to the people.”
Glover mentioned that one commissioner bashes fellow commissioners on Facebook but didn’t specify who and said it needs to stop.
Commissioner John Gardner was reelected pro tempore with 15 votes while Commissioner Joyce Crosswhite received six votes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.