In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the mayors of Bristol, Tennessee, Kingsport and Sullivan County on Monday declared states of emergency that took effect this morning.
The Sullivan County Regional Health Department also issued a “safer at home” order Monday that allows county residents to leave their homes only to engage in “essential activities,” like grocery shopping or medication pickups, until further notice to prevent further spread of the disease. As of Monday, there were 13 cases in Sullivan County, said Dr. Stephen May, the county’s health director.
Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable’s declaration started at 12:01 a.m. today and has no effective end date. His declaration also states that the Sullivan County Emergency Operations Plan will be placed into effect to coordinate the response and recovery efforts for “this emergency disaster situation.”
The state of emergency declared by Bristol Tennessee Mayor Margaret Feierabend also took effect at 12:01 a.m., though it will remain in effect for only seven days unless extended. Feierabend told the Bristol Herald Courier since there are no cures or widely available vaccines, the social distancing her declaration calls for is the only tool to control the spread of COVID-19. She added that it became clear the city needed to act once new cases of the virus started popping up in the county on a daily basis.
“The community spread that became obvious on Friday was the impetus to push this forward,” Feierabend said.
The “safer at home” order also took effect this morning at 12:01, and according to the county Department of Health, the pandemic will be monitored and the order’s duration and any necessary changes will be determined.
Neither the state of emergency nor “safer at home” orders is criminally enforceable, but Feierabend said that wasn’t the intention.
“We don’t want to be heavy-handed,” Feierabend said.
Under the “safer at home” order, county residents must stay in their homes except for essential trips like going to the grocery store, picking up medication at the pharmacy, going to medical appointments, getting takeout from a restaurant, using a drive-thru or helping others get needed supplies. Leaving home to care for a friend or family member, exercise or walk pets are also allowed.
However, anyone engaging in those activities is asked to maintain 6 feet of space from others. Additionally, the “safer at home” order states that county residents should not go to work unless they provide an essential service, should not visit family or friends for non-emergency reasons and should not visit loved ones in hospitals or other care facilities.
The orders followed an order made by Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee earlier Monday that closed nonessential businesses. The mayors of Johnson City, Washington County, Tennessee, Hawkins County and Carter County issued similar declarations of emergency Monday.
