BLUFF CITY, Tenn. — “Three, two, one,” murmured Principal Greg Stallcup, poised over a red, white and blue ribbon in Sullivan East Middle School’s gleaming gymnasium Tuesday morning.
At the count of one, Stallcup and the row of students flanking him all cut the ribbon to pieces, a gesture celebrating Sullivan County’s newest school building.
Sullivan East Middle opened Jan. 7. The ribbon-cutting ceremony also featured a Junior ROTC demonstration, a chorus performing selections from “The Sound of Music,” a Boy Scout troop, volunteers in Revolutionary War-era garb and lots of dedications and applause for the various community members who contributed to the school’s creation.
“Much work has been done over the past six years to make this [school] possible for you,” said Evelyn Rafalowski, the former director of schools for Sullivan County, in an address to the students and faculty. “Today, we turn the school over to you. I hope you are as proud of this school as I am.”
Located in Bluff City, Sullivan East Middle has a sweeping view of South Holston Mountain and is adjacent to the Overmountain Victory National Historic Trail. Its mascot, the Patriot, was inspired by the Overmountain Men, residents of the Appalachians who hiked hundreds of miles to help George Washington defeat the British in the Revolutionary War.
The $20 million school was built to replace several middle schools struggling with aging buildings and dwindling student enrollment. Now, roughly 650 students from Bluff City Middle, Holston Valley Middle and the middle school portion of Mary Hughes School mingle in the hallways. The building can accommodate 800 students; administrators expect more enrollments by next school year.
Many of the school’s teachers also came from the three closed middle schools. Stallcup said that despite the stresses of changing schools in the middle of the academic year, the students and staff have handled the transition beautifully.
“If a stranger walked into this building, they would think these kids had been together all year long,” Stallcup said.
The funding came from a $140 million bond issue approved for Sullivan County in 2017. Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable said it was the county’s largest bond issue — and, along with the middle school, it’s paying for construction of the future West Ridge High School, which will have room for 1,700 students.
Venable said the county badly needs the new facilities.
“It’s been more than 35 years since we built a new school,” Venable explained. “We’ve spent maintenance dollars on maintenance dollars on aging schools.”
Not everyone in Sullivan County has welcomed the new schools, however. As construction of both schools progressed last year, a number of parents and other community members repeatedly shared worries about the safety of the two schools, the quality of the roads around them and the price the county agreed to pay for them.
Sullivan East Middle has also experienced some traffic jams in the roads leading to it since its opening in January. But Venable said he expects those issues to fade away once both new schools are up and running.
“All the controversies, all the little glitches, all the traffic — that will be put aside very quickly. These students, this is their school,” Venable said, smiling as he watched the new eighth grade class file out of the gym.
Addison Fagley, a 12-year-old sixth grader who came from Mary Hughes School, said she’s happy with the new building so far.
“It’s nice and clean, and there’s no gum under the seats,” said Addison, who won an essay contest for the school’s first students. This spring, she’ll run on the new track. In the fall, she aims to use its new soccer field.
“I really hope I make the team,” she said.
