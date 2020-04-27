At close to 1 p.m. Monday, two men slid into a booth at the Old Lighthouse Diner, and, as if nothing in the world had changed over the past two months, they ordered lunch.
“I’ll have two eggs. Actually three eggs, with extra crispy bacon,” the one named Jamie told Moriah Miller, the diner’s manager, when she walked over to take their order. His companion, Josh, ordered a bacon cheeseburger.
Josh said the two had seen the diner’s “OPEN” sign and were happy to come in and sit down.
“I understand why places have had [to close down], but it’s been an inconvenience. Especially when you’re out working and have to find someplace to eat,” said Josh, who works alongside Jamie as an electrician. “Things have gotta get back to some kind of seminormalcy.”
The Old Lighthouse Diner, located on West State Street in Bristol, Tennessee, was one of the area businesses reopening today after being closed for weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
New guidelines issued Friday by the Sullivan County Regional Health Department permitted all businesses in the county to reopen starting at 12:01 a.m. Monday.
“I think we’re taking the right steps at the right time,” Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable said of the new guidelines. “We have 157,000 people in Sullivan County and 47 cases [of COVID-19]. It’s hard to justify squelching the economy for that result.”
“And we think we’ve got that result because we did what we did” with the stay-at-home orders and social distancing measures that have been in place, Venable added.
City officials in Bristol, Tennessee echoed Venable’s stance. Earlier this month, a major topic of concern for the city’s government was how the pandemic’s effect on local option sales tax revenue would shape the budget for the next fiscal year. Bristol Tennessee City Manager Bill Sorah said retail businesses reopening will positively impact the city’s operating revenues.
“We are very grateful and thankful,” Sorah said. “The community did a great job following the public safety orders, which allowed the reopening of the economy.”
Sorah said it’s still important for people to continue to practice the CDC’s health and safety guidelines to prevent further spread.
In Virginia, where the statewide stay-at-home order remains in place through June 10, Breanne Forbes Hubbard, population health manager for the Mount Rogers Health District, said she’s expecting more spread.
“As Tennessee opens up, we expect to see more positive COVID-19 cases in our district in the coming weeks,” Hubbard said in an email response to the Herald Courier. “We are providing increased opportunities for testing in our localities, including Bristol and Washington County.
“Our advice remains the same,” Hubbard added. “We encourage everyone to stay home unless they need essentials like food or medication, to wear a face covering in public, to wash their hands well, avoid touching their face, avoid close contact with others, cover sneezes and coughs, and regularly clean and disinfect surfaces.”
Bristol Tennessee Mayor Margaret Feierabend said that it’s huge that the county is trying to reopen. She said that it’s a whole lot easier to close than to open, since the latter involves more uncertainty.
Venable said business leaders should navigate reopening in whatever way works best for them, their employees and their customers.
“Each individual has to make their own decision based on their values and the economics of the situation,” he said.
Some businesses reopened right away, like the Old Lighthouse Diner, but with restrictions that followed at least some of the social distancing protocols recommended in the guidelines.
“We feel more comfortable staying at 50% [capacity for dine-in services], not just for the safety of the staff but of the customers as well,” Miller said, pausing to chat during a lull at the diner.
That means capping customers in the dining room at 27 rather than the usual 54, the manager said as her 9-year-old daughter, Rachel, played a computer game at one of the booths close to the door.
Miller said the diner is also taking all employees’ temperatures and sending anyone home if their temperature is higher than 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit. She said she and the other employees are using disposable gloves and wiping down tables with alcohol as well as bleach and cleaning solution. But Miller, like the handful of customers who came through at lunch, wasn’t wearing a mask.
“We tried wearing them,” Miller said of herself and her staff. “But we found that it was scaring some people who were picking up takeout. They’d ask, ‘Why are you wearing a mask? Are you sick?’”
Miller said she understands that masks are widely recommended as a way to contain one’s own germs and prevent spreading them to others. But she said that business has been slow despite the fact that the Old Lighthouse Diner has been serving its food to go, and the diner decided it couldn’t afford to scare customers away.
“We just decided [to stop wearing them],” she said. “If there’s no customers, we can’t pay bills, we can’t pay our employees. Being a small business right now is not an easy thing.”
Not all restaurants and other businesses were ready to reopen so quickly. State Street in downtown Bristol was fairly quiet Monday afternoon.
Most businesses on the Tennessee side of the street were still closed, although the front door at Delta Blues BBQ was open.
Manager Buddy Capps said Delta Blues probably won’t start seating people in its main dining room until Wednesday or Thursday of this week, but customers can place takeout orders or eat at picnic tables on a patio behind the restaurant in the meantime.
The restaurant had anticipated a May 1 open date — a goal previously cited by Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee — and was not prepared to fully open Monday.
Capps said Delta Blues did not offer takeout before the pandemic forced Delta Blues to temporarily suspend in-person dining. The takeout system developed in recent weeks has attracted new customers and will probably become a permanent part of their offerings once the coronavirus crisis passes, he said.
“We took something negative and turned it into a positive,” he said.
Delta Blues usually serves patrons at 14 tables. Capps said when they resume in-person dining, only six tables will be set up, and those will be physically distanced from one another. The downtown eatery also won’t be hosting any live entertainment in the near future, he said.
Other businesses also appear to be planning reopenings with social distancing measures later in the week.
Stateline Bar & Grille — which has been offering curbside pickup, online ordering and delivery —posted on its Facebook page that it will open to diners Wednesday with tables kept 6 feet apart.
“We will be doing our part to see that you will be able to dine with us in a clean and safe environment,” the post reads.
In Blountville, from behind the cash register at Pho 126, Victor Nguyen said that he and some of the new restaurant’s other staff had just found out that they could reopen for dining from a coworker and some customers who started asking.
Like the management at Delta Blues, Pho 126 staff were planning to open at the start of May, Nguyen said. He said that the restaurant’s co-owners — his mother, Oanh Thi-Kim Nguyen, and Andy Huynh — would have to get together and decide when to open in light of the new guidelines. He said that until then, Pho 126 is staying busy.
“We have people [ordering takeout] every single day,” Nguyen said. “Business is actually doing pretty good considering we’re only doing pickups.”
A few blocks away on the Bristol Highway, María Kinil, the manager of Los Jalapeños Mexican Restaurant, said her restaurant was sticking to takeout orders this week because of health concerns.
“We want to wait this week and see how it goes with other businesses,” Kinil said. “I’m afraid a lot of people will get sick, and then we’ll have to close again. So we’re kind of staying behind.”
Kinil added that she’s been worried that people aren’t taking enough precautions against the virus here.
“People don’t take it serious,” she said. “You see people not wearing masks. Some people even get mad when they find out we’re only doing takeout and not dine-in.”
But Kinil said that if everything goes well this week, Los Jalapeños might open the doors to its dining room again next Monday.
“Meanwhile, we’re gonna start the deep cleaning and have everything ready,” she said. She pointed to the piles of kitchen appliances and equipment that had been packed into the dining room so the kitchen could be cleaned.
Plus, she said, waiting a little longer would give the restaurant time to rehire the seven employees it had to let go during the shutdown and “see how many of them will be back,” she said.
“Because if we had to let them go and then we don’t have employees, how are we going to reopen? It’s gonna be hard,” Kinil added.
