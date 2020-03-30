UPDATE: BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. - Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable declared the entire county will enter a state of emergency at 12:01 a.m. tomorrow and that the Sullivan County Emergency Operations Plan will be placed into effect.
BRISTOL, Tenn. - Bristol Tennessee Mayor Margaret Feierabend made a declaration Monday afternoon that the city is under a local and civil state of emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Sullivan County Regional Health Director issued a safer at home order.
The state of emergency will go into affect at 12:01 a.m. tomorrow and remain in effect for seven days unless extended. The safer at home order will also go into effect at 12:01 a.m. tomorrow but does not have a definite expiration time yet. The order is not criminally enforceable.
Under the stay at home order county residents are ordered to stay in their homes unless they are engaged in "essential activites" such as going to the grocery store, picking up medication at the pharmacy, going to medical appointments, getting takeout from a restaurant, use a drive-thru or helping get others get supplies they need.
Leaving the home to care for a friend or family member, to exercise or walk pets are all considered essential activities as well.
Anyone engaging in these activities are asked to maintain six feet of space between themselves and others. Additionally, the stay at home order states county residents should not go to work unless they are providing an essential service, should not visit family or friends for non-emergency reasons and should not visit loved ones in hospitals or other care facilities.
The state of emergency and safe at home orders follow an order made by Tennessee Governor Bill Lee earlier today closing non-essential businesses. The mayors of Hawkins County and Carter County issued similar declarations of emergency and state at home orders earlier today.
