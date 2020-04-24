During three hours of meetings held remotely Thursday, the Sullivan County Board of Education agreed to renew the contract for its director, David Cox, temporarily suspended some of its work and academic policies during the COVID-19 pandemic and discussed plans for graduation ceremonies.
At its monthly work session at 4 p.m., the board passed an amendment to Cox’s contract that agrees to renew the contract for a year starting June 30. Cox has been the director since August of last year and has a four-year contract. The renewal would legally end the current contract and start a new four-year contract for Cox under the same terms; it will essentially ensure his position for another year than the initial contract did.
It was not immediately clear why the board wanted to make such a move, and board member Mark Ireson questioned it.
“He’s only been here for seven months,” Ireson said when he sought further explanation.
Michael Hughes, board chairman, said the amendment was proposed because Cox was doing a stellar job, adding that “it’s kind of common” to amend a contract that permits such a renewal.
At its 5 p.m. regular meeting, the board unanimously passed proposals to adapt the school system’s policies for the COVID-19 pandemic.
One was a new policy for paid sick leave designed by the Tennessee School Boards Association to comply with the federal government’s new Families First Coronavirus Response Act. The policy, which will be in effect through the end of the year, will give employees two weeks of paid sick leave if they can’t work or telework due to a variety of complications caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. It also expands family and medical leave policies to take COVID-19-induced hardships into account.
The board also followed a recommendation by the State Board of Education to temporarily suspend its policies and requirements that conflict with the emergency measures currently in place for schools throughout the state. The suspended policies included the usual requirements for ACT and SAT testing and end-of-course exams, as well as the normal penalties imposed on students for non-attendance.
On the school graduation front, Cox said that the school system is planning to survey graduating high school seniors to solicit their preferences before making any concrete graduation plans. He said he’s also discussing the matter with high school principals and said those principals have been soliciting ideas from senior student representatives.
“This situation has placed students and schools across the country in very difficult situations,” Cox said. “I think everybody’s preference would be to have an in-person graduation. But our first priority, of course, is keeping everyone safe.”
The board also discussed its Bluff City Middle property, which is open for bids through 2 p.m. April 28; discussed how to handle refunds for field trips that have been canceled due to the coronavirus crisis; and passed the English Language Arts textbooks that were proposed by the textbook adoption committee.
