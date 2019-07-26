BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — During Thursday’s Sullivan County Board of Education meeting, Chairman Michael Hughes outlined the actions the board has taken in installing sewer lines for two schools in response to criticism from and the withdrawal of $584,000 in funding by the County Commission last week.
The commission approved 16-4 with one abstention and three commissioners absent to take the money back for the project for the future Sullivan East Middle, slated to open in January, and Sullivan East High School because of commissioners disagreeing with the plan to install 4-inch lines rather than 6-inch lines.
In December, a commission resolution failed with only nine yes votes that would have allowed the board to use $1,025,200 out of its reserve fund earmarked for capital projects to pay for a sewer pump station and sewer line at the future Sullivan East Middle School. Commissioners argued that the board could pay for the project out of its $67.2 million share in bond money that the commission had already approved to build East Middle and West Ridge High School, rather than dip into the board’s general fund.
At last week’s meeting it wasn’t determined if the commission ever gave the board permission to spend the $1,025,200. According to meeting minutes, the money was never approved by the commission to be spent.
Hughes said Thursday that the 4-inch lines were recommended by Mattern & Craig Engineers and Surveyors — the engineers hired to design the project — so that’s why he signed the contract with that line size and wouldn’t have gone against their recommendations because they said if the line is too big, waste would lie in the line and cause an odor. No resolution passed by the commission ever specified a line size.
The size of the sewer line should have never been discussed by the commission because it’s a project that the board, hence the school system, is responsible for, Hughes said.
“What they’re clearly saying is they’re taking back the money because we wouldn’t do what they wanted [us to] do,” he said. “But they’re saying something else that really isn’t true. It was always a school system project. It didn’t need to be transformed into a school system project. … We signed the contract. The question I have is could it be that many of these commissioners don’t know what their responsibility is by statute? Who told them they had authority over school projects? … This school board is not subordinate to the County Commission. We respect their authority where it exists, and they must respect ours.”
About $72,000 has already been paid to Mattern & Craig, according to Hughes. During the board’s work session before its meeting, Hughes spent 45 minutes talking about the project and his concerns with the commission not sticking to their responsibilities under Tennessee law by trying to take authority over a school system project and reiterated his statements to the public during the meeting.
When Hughes was finished talking, none of the board members spoke about what he brought up.
In June, Commissioner Hershel Glover tried to halt the project because he went to the site and said 4-inch lines were being installed instead of the agreed upon 6-inch lines. And a second time that he went to the site, he saw Thomas Construction workers laying sewer line on top of water lines, which shouldn’t be done, he said.
The commission debated the issue for an hour last week, as they have many times since September 2018.
In other business, the board unanimously approved, with Member Mark Ireson absent, a 2% pay increase for teachers, which means the 2019-20 school system budget approved by the board and the commission will have to be redone and brought backs for approvals.