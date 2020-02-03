Longtime Sullivan County attorney Dan Street said Monday that he plans to join the growing field of Republicans hoping to replace retiring U.S. Rep. Phil Roe as the representative of Tennessee’s 1st District.
Street, 65, who has served as county attorney since 1994, said he picked up a petition to file from the Sullivan County Election Commission, and, as of Monday, he has collected the required number of signatures to qualify to run. He hasn’t filed the paperwork to run yet.
Street said he has thought about running for Congress for a long time and will present himself as a good candidate throughout Northeast Tennessee. He said he supports Republican ideals such as self-reliance, self-defense, economic development and providing great education to children. He said he also supports reforming the country’s health care system but does not support Medicare for all.
“I think they need someone like me up there,” Street said about Washington, D.C.
Street is currently president of the Tennessee County Attorneys Association. He was born in Unicoi County, grew up in Sullivan County and graduated from the University of Tennessee-Knoxville with an undergraduate degree in economics and later a law degree.
Other Republican candidates who have declared they plan to run for the seat are John Clark, the former mayor of Kingsport, and Nichole Williams, who previously worked in sales, served as an intern for Roe and also picked up a petition to run Monday.
Democrats who have declared runs for the seat include Chris Rowe, an Air Force veteran, and Larry Smith, a history professor at Walters State Community College in Morristown.
The primary is set for Aug. 6.
