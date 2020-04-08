As the number of positive COVID-19 cases soared to almost 4,000 in Tennessee and close to 90 in the Northeast region, Sullivan County health officials shared an urgent request: They need more medical volunteers.
“We are not having a significant problem today,” Gary Mayes, the director of the Sullivan County Regional Health Department, said of the county’s health care capacity. But he explained that as the pandemic caused by the virus continues to spread, “it’s possible that we will need more medical personnel to handle some of the operations in our COVID-19 response. We’re planning ahead.”
To that end, Kinley Reed is looking for new people to join the Sullivan County Regional Health Department’s Medical Reserve Corps, or MRC. MRC is a national network of local volunteer groups that can assist their communities during natural and man-made disasters.
Reed is the coordinator of Sullivan County’s MRC. She said that she’s “anticipating a lot more need for volunteers in the next few months,” and she’s particularly keen to find new volunteers with professional medical training, such as licensed practical nurses (LPNs) and registered nurses (RNs).
“They are needed right now given their skill set and their experience working with patients that may or may not be ill,” Reed said. “And also just because of their background on wearing PPE [or personal protective equipment], how to wash their hands frequently, staying healthy and safe in general.”
But Reed said that medical experience isn’t a requirement for volunteers, and her group needs more sign-ups in general.
“There’s a spot for everyone in the MRC,” she said. “We take medical and nonmedical volunteers. We have a very wide range of different backgrounds [in the group].”
Some of those volunteers have already stepped in to help the county’s medical staff. In the past two weeks, Reed said, five MRC volunteers picked up shifts at the Health Department’s COVID-19 call center, and two others helped screen people entering the Health Department building for fevers and other symptoms of the respiratory infection.
“We’re pushing to get more volunteers in the call center, even just to give a nurse a lunch break or a chance to step out for 30 minutes,” Reed said. “It can be stressful, especially when you’re getting 80 calls a day.”
Reed said that helping with the county’s virus hotline and screening people for symptoms are the main types of work MRC participants can help with right now. But she said that volunteers with professional medical experience might eventually be asked to help with more complicated tasks, such as working at improvised testing sites if Tennessee officials decide to open any.
The Sullivan County Medical Reserve Corps currently has about 215 volunteers, the majority of whom don’t have professional medical training. That might sound like a good number, but Reed said that some of those folks are still working and unable to help. She said that others in the group have been hesitant to help because they’re concerned about getting the virus or giving it to family members.
“That’s one of the issues we’re seeing now. Of course we can’t blame them,” Reed said. But she stressed that the Sullivan County Health Department, which the MRC is part of, is following strict safety precautions to protect volunteers.
“Our volunteers are screened when they come in, and our staff are spaced apart [in line with social distancing guidelines] and with hand sanitizer out,” she said “As of today, our call center staff are required to wear surgical masks,” she added.
Surgical masks are the disposable face masks that health professionals wear when doing surgical procedures and other medical work that brings them in close contact with patients. They offer basic coverage and are less protective than N95 respirator masks.
Reed said that it’s hard for her to predict exactly how many medical volunteers the county will need in the coming months. All she knows is that she wants to have more who are ready to help.
“Twenty or 30 [additions] would be amazing,” she said. “Even five or 10 would help. I’ve contacted volunteers, and some of them say they can only do three or four hours a day. And I’m like, three or four hours is great. There’s not a minimum or a maximum [amount of time]. Every hand in the pot helps.”
Mayes called the MRC program “vitally important” to the Sullivan County Health Department.
“Our resources are really designed around day-to-day activities. During huge events like this [pandemic], the day-to-day resources will not suffice,” Mayes said. “If you are interested in volunteering and have credentials or the experience to assist our public health personnel, this is a wonderful way to give back to your community and do something very positive during a historic moment.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.