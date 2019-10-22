BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — The Animal Shelter of Sullivan County will soon have a grooming room, according to Cindy Holmes, the shelter’s executive director.
A groundbreaking ceremony for the addition was held on Monday. It is being paid for by a Hometown Heroes grant for Lowe’s Home Improvement of Bristol, Tennessee and will be built by Lowe’s employees. Completion is slated for the end of November, depending on weather conditions.
The addition will feature a dog-friendly grooming station with stairs to a tub, a washer and dryer hookup, cabinets, heat, air conditioning and two entrances and exits.
The grooming room will provide a means for volunteers to help with dog bathing and laundry since the current dog-washing and laundry areas are in the newly enclosed quarantine space, Holmes said.
“The Animal Shelter of Sullivan County is grateful to receive such an amazing community gift and to Lowe’s Home Improvement for being so generous,” Holmes said. “We thank everyone involved in making this groundbreaking a reality.”
Vicky Darnell, the shelter’s volunteer coordinator, said the grooming room is a much-needed addition.
“Lowe’s could not have chosen a more needed project,” she said. “The last time I washed a dog inside the building, I was in the dark because the light did not work [and] the water was running out of the tub into a drain by my feet. Most of the dogs are bathed outside, weather permitting, with the water hose. We are very grateful for the grooming room.”
