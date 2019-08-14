The Animal Shelter of Sullivan County is holding a “Summer to Save Them All” adoption and rabies vaccine event through Aug. 24.
Dogs and cats can be adopted for $35 each, which includes all age-appropriate vaccinations, flea treatment, deworming and spaying or neutering, according to the Animal Shelter of Sullivan County Friends Facebook page. All animals have to be spayed or neutered before they leave the shelter unless they are classified as foster-to-adopt animals.
The shelter is also participating in the annual nationwide “Clear the Shelters” pet adoption drive, which will be held this Saturday.
The shelter is located at 380 Massengill Road in Blountville and is open Monday through Wednesday and Friday and Saturday from 12:30-5:30 p.m. For more information, call 423-279-2741 or visit the shelter’s Facebook page.