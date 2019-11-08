BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — The Animal Shelter of Sullivan County is full and Executive Director Cindy Holmes hopes folks will come out to adopt or step up to help foster animals.
There are currently 95 cats and kittens and 57 dogs housed in the shelter as well as 20 cats and 20 dogs in foster homes.
The shelter is open today until 5:30 p.m. and will be open Saturday from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
The shelter is currently offering an adoption special for cats. The adoption fee is $35 for one cat or kitten or $55 for two cats or kittens.
Supplies are also needed at the shelter including wet cat and kitten food, dry Purina Complete Cat Chow, Purina Kitten Chow, bleach, laundry detergent and non-clumping cat litter. View the shelter's full Amazon wish list here.
Return to heraldcourier.com and read Saturday's edition for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.