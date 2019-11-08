BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — The Animal Shelter of Sullivan County is full and Executive Director Cindy Holmes hopes folks will come out to adopt or step up to help foster animals.

There are currently 95 cats and kittens and 57 dogs housed in the shelter as well as 20 cats and 20 dogs in foster homes.

The shelter is open today until 5:30 p.m. and will be open Saturday from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. 

The shelter is currently offering an adoption special for cats. The adoption fee is $35 for one cat or kitten or $55 for two cats or kittens.

Supplies are also needed at the shelter including wet cat and kitten food, dry Purina Complete Cat Chow, Purina Kitten Chow, bleach, laundry detergent and non-clumping cat litter. View the shelter's full Amazon wish list here

Return to heraldcourier.com and read Saturday's edition for more information. 

Sign up for HeraldCourier.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

llowery@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2511 | Twitter: @BHC_Lurah | Facebook.com/lurahjournalist

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments