BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — It’s not clear when the Sullivan County Animal Shelter will reopen following the latest canine parvovirus outbreak, and today is the interim manager’s last day on the job.
Peter Hanson, the interim manager, said Friday the cat room at the shelter is open for intakes and adoptions, but the dog kennels remain closed to the public and dogs aren’t being accepted.
He and Mayor Richard Venable said they don’t know when that portion of the shelter will reopen or when a new manager will be hired. The manager hired to begin work on July 1 quit on his first day.
He was hired by the Executive Committee of the board of directors for the nonprofit organization Animal Shelter of Sullivan County, which will eventually take over operations from the county.
Board President Linda Brittenham and Vice President Gena Frye have been interviewing people, and a “highly qualified” candidate has emerged, Venable said Brittenham told him Friday morning.
As for the dogs, Hanson previously said nine dogs tested positive for parvo, and four of those died and three were euthanized. Two of the dogs that were adopted and then diagnosed and are still alive. He said Friday no other dogs have been diagnosed.
Currently, there are 45 dogs at the facility in Blountville. The latest closing is the second due to parvo in less than two months.
Shelter volunteers are asking for help fostering cats because there are too many housed at the shelter. They’re calling for the community’s help on the volunteer-run Facebook group page Animal Shelter of Sullivan County.
As of Friday afternoon, Hanson said there were 100 cats at the shelter and 30 in foster homes. Foster homes will be used on a limited basis because in the past too many foster homes have led to issues, he said.