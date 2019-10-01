Doug Woods

Doug Woods

 Contributed/Sullivan County Sheriff's Office

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Sullivan County Constable Doug Woods, who is also a commissioner, was arrested earlier today on two perjury charges, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation at the request of the county's district attorney general’s office, into alleged criminal activity involving Woods' duties as a constable and in serving civil process documents.

The investigation findings were presented to a Sullivan County grand jury and a true bill was returned, resulting in Woods being charged, the release states. He was arrested and booked into the Sullivan County jail today. Woods’ bond was set at $3,000.

Sign up for HeraldCourier.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments