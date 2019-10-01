BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Sullivan County Constable Doug Woods, who is also a commissioner, was arrested earlier today on two perjury charges, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office.
The Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation at the request of the county's district attorney general’s office, into alleged criminal activity involving Woods' duties as a constable and in serving civil process documents.
The investigation findings were presented to a Sullivan County grand jury and a true bill was returned, resulting in Woods being charged, the release states. He was arrested and booked into the Sullivan County jail today. Woods’ bond was set at $3,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.