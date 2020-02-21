BRISTOL, Tenn. — A lawsuit brought by Northeast Tennessee district attorneys general seeking to hold drug manufacturers accountable for the region’s opioid crisis will still go to trial in May, despite a request for a delay.
Sullivan County Chancery Court Judge E.G. Moody denied a motion Thursday that would have delayed the “Sullivan Baby Doe” case by four months from its previously scheduled May 18 start date. The trial is expected to last two to four weeks in Bristol, Tennessee.
Named for a baby born in Sullivan County with neonatal abstinence syndrome, the “Baby Doe” suit was filed against opioid manufacturers and distributors in 2017 under Tennessee’s Drug Dealer Liability Act. It allows for the recovery of damages caused by illegal drug use, including the cost of treatment, rehabilitation and medical expenses. The suit — brought by district attorneys general representing nine counties, including Sullivan County — contends that opioid producers flooded the region with highly addictive prescription drugs and profited from the sale of products that eventually entered an illegal black market.
A central focus in Thursday’s hearing was reported issues with discovery, the legal process by which the parties in a case exchange and obtain information before trial.
Attorneys for the drug manufacturers argued that there are still missing records relevant to the case, and additional time is needed to obtain and review documents to plan their defense strategy accordingly.
“In order to have a complete picture, we’ve got to take a look at not only what’s been provided, but also what hasn’t been provided,” David Kouba, an attorney representing Endo Pharmaceuticals, told Moody.
Kouba said there may be additional records from local government entities like jails, health departments and EMS agencies that they need, and they want more information about who might have custody of certain records. The drug company attorneys also said they still require access to a particular set of data used by one of the expert witnesses for the plaintiffs bringing the suit.
For their part, lawyers for the district attorneys general said they’ve diligently provided materials throughout the discovery process. They also objected to one of the expert testimony-related issues brought up, saying the court hadn’t yet been formally briefed on the matter through filed motions.
Gerard Stranch, an attorney for the plaintiffs, said the defendants made a choice to wait to bring up issues with the discovery process, despite knowing they were on a time frame for a May trial date.
“They can’t manufacture a time crunch,” Stranch told the court.
In an argument about the need for the case to move forward with the existing trial date, Stranch noted the urgency of the human costs of the opioid epidemic, saying three babies are born in Tennessee each day with NAS and four people suffer overdose-related deaths.
“The people of these nine counties need their day in court so we can clean up the mess [manufacturers] created,” he said.
In making his ruling, Moody acknowledged concerns about discovery but said there is still time to address the issues without a continuance.
