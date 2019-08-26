BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Cindy Holmes’ passion for caring for animals began more than 20 years ago, and she’s using that passion as the Sullivan County Animal Shelter’s new executive director — which she said is a “calling.”
Holmes was hired by the Animal Shelter of Sullivan County Board of Directors to begin July 29.
“I felt that after the last manager left on such short notice that it was a calling, if you will, an opportunity for me to come in and offer the things that I know and the things that I’ve done to help get this facility moving in the direction that we want it to and it is,” Holmes said. “It’s definitely moving in that direction. We’ve got much better quarantine protocols now. We’ve got much better intake procedures now. We’ve got a lot of things moving in the right direction.”
She worked as a veterinary technician in Arlington, Texas, several years ago and she got out of that line of work due to living in Germany.
After she returned to the Tri-Cities, she worked in human resources for the city of Kingsport before returning to college to get her master’s degree in clinical nutrition. Holmes is a registered dietician.
Despite her career path change, Holmes said she stayed involved as a volunteer with local fundraising efforts to benefit animal shelters and rescues.
Holmes’ volunteer work includes an improvement to the cat room at Sullivan County’s shelter before she was hired as director. She got the approvals for and raised funds to make a new room that includes wooden boxes, a bridge and scratching posts for the cats to enjoy. It’s also an area where potential adopters can spend more time with the cats.
Cleaning policies
Holmes has already changed policies and procedures regarding cleaning of the shelter following the recommendations by Dr. Becky DeBolt, University of Tennessee’s College of Veterinary Medicine assistant clinical professor of shelter medicine, and her team, she said. The doctor and her team began working with the Animal Shelter of Sullivan County Board of Directors and shelter staff in July, during the shelter’s second canine parvovirus outbreak this year. Holmes called their work regarding the quarantine areas for animals a “huge overhaul.”
Holmes is working with Brandi Perkey, the shelter’s manager, on revamping written policies and procedures for cleaning, operations, employees and volunteers.
Perkey handles daily functions, including employee payroll, taking inventory of supplies and ordering what’s needed and negotiating contracts for things like insect and rodent control.
Holmes coordinates community education programs, adoptions and fundraising events and manages policies, procedures, employees, volunteers and is the spokeswoman. Holmes said she and Perkey work as a team.
Lowering outbreak risk
Regarding past outbreaks of feline panleukopenia and canine parvovirus, she said she saw the need for a change in the setup of the animal shelter facility to lower risk for those and other illnesses, but she also pointed out the facility isn’t the only issue.
“Parvo is going to come in,” Holmes said. “We are an open intake facility, though we have moved to managed intake to kind of help the overcrowding and to make sure that we keep control more on these situations, so parvo is in the community. Parvo will come into the facility at some point in time. It’s how you handle it that prevents situation from turning into an outbreak scenario.”
The setup of the shelter is different now in that the adoption, intake and quarantine areas are appropriately separated to prevent the spread of illnesses, Holmes said. All animals that are brought in are also held for a minimum of 72 hours in the quarantine area. If they have more advanced medical needs, they’re held there until the needs are taken care of.
Eventually, the setup will be improved further, with the intake areas for dogs and cats moved to prevent new arrivals that haven’t been medically evaluated from passing through the adoption area where healthy and ready-to-adopt animals are.
All animals, whether surrendered by the owners or brought in by animal control officers, will be brought in through the back of the shelter into medical areas where they can immediately be evaluated, vaccinated, dewormed and treated for fleas. Work on that is underway now.
All animals are already being immediately vaccinated, dewormed and treated for fleas, but Holmes wants to reconfigure the setup of where that’s done.
“All of the good measures are being taken up front the day that they come in, and when I say the day, I mean the moment they come in,” Holmes said. “That was part of our managed intake piece that we started doing with the public.”
Surrendering pets
Owners who want to surrender their animals to the shelter should make an appointment so that they can plan accordingly, Holmes said.
“That way we know that we’re not going to have 10 animals come in at once because each one of those animals takes a certain amount of time to vaccinate, deworm, deflea and assess if they have any advanced medical needs,” she said.
Cats are also no longer brought through the dog kennels, as was done before due to the location of the cat room, and soft piano music is even played for the cats from a nearby speaker. Holmes is working on a way to play music over speakers for the dogs as well.
‘More organized’
Sherri Willis-Lopez, the animal shelter’s volunteer rescue coordinator, said she’s thankful for Holmes.
“I’m thankful for a caring director that understands the value that partnering with reputable rescue organizations around the country plays in saving the lives of our area’s homeless and abandoned animals,” she said. “Things seem to be much more organized than any time before, with improvements still in progress on that front. The health and well-being is at the forefront, which has always been my top priority. I feel there’s still a lot of room for improvement in many areas, but I’m mostly happy with the improvements so far.”
One of those organizations is Neonatal Kitten Rescue, which is based in Johnson City. Founder and Director Heather Whittle said she’s already seen improvements in the working relationship she has with the shelter because of Holmes. Whittle’s goal with her organization is to keep newborn kittens out of animal shelters, nurse those with medical needs back to health then work to get them adopted. Holmes said her goal is also to keep young kittens out of the shelter.
“We all know that a shelter is not the place for any of them because they are at such a high risk for disease and/or euthanasia,” Whittle said.
But since she started her nonprofit organization nearly two years ago, she’s been disappointed with the outcome of working with Sullivan County’s animal shelter. Until Holmes took over in July, she had only taken in 20 kittens from the shelter this year. Since Holmes began, she’s already taken in 57 kittens and four mother cats, as of Friday afternoon.
“I’m absolutely thrilled with the new working relationship and feel strongly that Cindy and I are on the same page and have the same goals for these neonatal kittens,” Whittle said. “When they have been of weight or it is a mom, they have come vaccinated, flea treated, and dewormed. This helps me immensely and is very different from the previous ones we have pulled from there before she began.”