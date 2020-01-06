PARK1-Jackie & Buddy Thurston.JPG

Jackie Thurston, 65, and his older brother Buddy Thurston, 73, strolled the spacious park off Lee Highway during Sunday’s sunny weather in Bristol, Virginia.

 JOE TENNIS/BRISTOL HERALD COURIER
PARK2-Jackie & Buddy Thurston.JPG

Jackie Thurston, 65, and his older brother Buddy Thurston, 73, strolled the spacious park off Lee Highway during Sunday’s sunny weather in Bristol, Virginia.

BRISTOL, Va. — Twice a week, you’ll find the Thurston brothers of Bristol, Virginia walking the pavement and trails of Sugar Hollow Park.

Jackie Thurston, 65, and his older brother Buddy Thurston, 73, strolled the spacious park off Lee HIghway during Sunday’s sunny weather in Bristol, Virginia.

“The park is beautiful,” said Jackie Thurston. “It’s the best goldmine the city of Bristol has ever had.”

Walking has also helped Jackie Thurston “health-wise,” he said. “It’s got my blood sugar way back down.”

PARK3-couple from glade spring.JPG

Josh and Emily Jones, both in their 30s, traveled from Glade Spring, Virginia, with their three dogs, Evie, Lhotse and Julius, to visit the fenced-in dog park at Sugar Hollow.

Likewise, Tina Overbeck also arrived on Sunday to walk at the park — just for exercise, she said.

“And I feel safe coming here by myself,” said Overbeck, 45, a resident of Kingsport, Tennessee.

Other walkers on Sunday showed off their furry friends.

Josh and Emily Jones, both in their 30s, traveled from Glade Spring, Virginia, with three dogs — Evie, Lhotse and Julius — to visit the fenced-in dog park at Sugar Hollow.

PARK4 -Buddy Honaker & dog.JPG

Buddy Honaker and his dog, Cookie, walk along Beaver Creek.

Also on the scene Sunday, you could find 69-year-old Buddy Honaker, who showed up with Cookie, a fuzzy pooch that helped Honaker inspect the banks of Beaver Creek.

“And,” said Honaker, who lives near Abingdon, “I like it down here more at night, because it’s lit.”

Sign up for HeraldCourier.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

jtennis@bristolnews.com | 276-791-0709 | @BHC_Tennis

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments