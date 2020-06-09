Sugar Hollow Wetlands

The Sugar Hollow Campground will reopen in Bristol, Virginia after its original spring opening was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

BRISTOL, Va. — The Sugar Hollow Campground in Bristol, Virginia has partially resumed operations after the coronavirus pandemic delayed its spring opening.

Campers can now stay on-site with self-contained RV and camper units, although tent camping is not allowed, according to a post on the city’s Facebook page.

The campground, which has 75 sites, will be limited to 50% capacity, and groups will be spaced apart to maintain physical distance between visitors.

Danny Hill, the city’s recreation superintendent, said people entering the campground will be screened for COVID-19 or symptoms of the virus.

The campground usually operates from late April through the end of October.

“Ever since the COVID[-19] episode started, I would say within three to four weeks after that, we were getting calls if we were open,” Hill said Monday.

Hill said the campground will adhere to public health guidelines as it starts to welcome visitors.

A number of other restrictions are in effect, including no outside guests allowed at campsites, the closing of comfort stations and a seven-day limit on stays.

After the campground reopened Friday, Hill said about four to six campers stayed over the weekend.

Although this is a step toward reopening the park’s facilities, Hill said picnic shelter reservations remain suspended.

tdodson@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2567 | Twitter: @Tim_Dodson

