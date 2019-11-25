A new state study shows a series of five proposed gaming casinos would be viable in Virginia, with the Bristol Resort and Casino forecast to generate more than 1,000 direct jobs and $130 million in annual revenue.
Virginia’s Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission unveiled those and other details Monday in a comprehensive 202-page study of the U.S. gaming industry, casino regulation and potential impacts.
The study was mandated under Senate Bill 1126, as a prerequisite for possibly allowing casinos to operate in certain Virginia cities.
That legislation would allow casinos in Bristol, Danville, Portsmouth, Richmond and Norfolk, if approved by voter referenda. A casino in the last two cities is expected to only be operated by the Pamunkey Indian Tribe.
The Bristol project is being promoted by local business leaders Jim McGlothlin and Clyde Stacy. The group announced last Friday that Hard Rock International has agreed to operate the facility, if approved.
The study forecasts a Bristol casino would generate $130 million in annual gaming revenues, with $35 million directed to the state in gaming tax revenue — assuming a 27% tax rate, which is the median rate of 25 states that allow casinos.
The existing legislation contemplated a gaming tax rate between 10% and 15%, and a lower rate would generate less revenue while additional economic impact would likely be “modest.”
City Manager Randy Eads praised the study.
“It’s a great report. It shows Bristol could support a resort-style casino. Many of the jobs require high levels of skill and would pay more than the median wage mentioned in the report. Sports wagering could be implemented prior to the opening of a casino and generate a new revenue stream. Research shows there’s no increase in problem gambling after the introduction of a casino in any given state, and the state’s lottery agency could effectively oversee gaming in Virginia.”
All casinos proposed under SB1126 are projected to be viable at a 27% tax rate on net gaming revenue, according to the report.
The study forecasts Portsmouth would generate $167 million, with $45 million in tax revenue, Norfolk $185 million with $50 million going to the state, Danville $190 million with $51 million going to the state, and Richmond $297 million, with $80 million in state gaming taxes.
It also projects a casino in heavily populated northern Virginia would be the most profitable location.
It forecasts the five casinos combined would generate $262 million annually in gaming tax revenue, which doesn’t include state sales and other taxes from related businesses. It states sports online wagering and online casino gaming could generate more than $100 million for the state.
The study also predicts the five casinos would generate up to a combined $33 million annually from sales, personal income and corporate taxes. A Bristol casino is forecast to generate $3.7 million in local taxes annually, primarily through real estate and sales taxes. That compares to $8 million annually in Richmond.
Eads said the numbers for Bristol appear to be “a little conservative.”
“We anticipate the revenues to the locality would be more than is mentioned in the JLARC report,” Eads said.
Overall, it forecasts casino gaming, online sports betting and online gaming could generate nearly $370 million annually for Virginia and create thousands of new jobs but erode profits for the state lottery, horse racing and existing slots-style gaming, a new study shows.
About a third of overall casino patrons statewide are expected to come from outside Virginia, including 74% of patrons at Bristol and 76% at a Danville casino.
The study forecasts each casino would employ at least 1,000 people with a median wage of $33,000. Bristol is forecast to employ 1,067 people and create an additional 418 secondary jobs. Salaries would range from $20,000 annually for housekeeping to $26,000 for food and beverage workers, $33,000 for security and surveillance to nearly $55,000 for table game dealers and $220,000 for a chief executive.
“The projected median wage of $33,000 for casino employees would be below the median wage in the five SB 1126 localities. Not all casino jobs would represent a net gain of employment for the localities and nearly half of the jobs would be low-skill and low-wage. Still, many casino jobs would require higher levels of skill and pay higher wages,” according to the report.
"With the Bristol Resort & Casino, our goal from the beginning has been to create a major economic development project to benefit the residents and communities in a region of the Commonwealth that is desperately in need of new jobs and additional tax revenue,” according to a statement from the Bristol group. “Now that the report is complete and the legislature has the benefit of JLARC’s recommendations, we look forward to the 2020 General Assembly Session and the final passage of legislation that will mean thousands of good jobs for the citizens of our region and critical revenue for localities in need of new resources.”
The report also urged lawmakers to set aside funds from those revenues to address gambling addiction and financial issues, which can impact some players.
“Expanding access to gaming in Virginia will increase the number of people who are at risk of experiencing negative impacts, or ‘harm,’ from problem gambling. Negative impacts include financial instability, emotional and psychological difficulties and strained social relationships,” according to the report.
Only a small percentage of individuals — about 1-2% — develop a gambling disorder.
The study also acknowledges casinos can create more work for local law enforcement, primarily from increased visitor numbers, although typically not violent crime.
According to Virginia State Police data, most crimes currently associated with gaming facilities in Virginia during the past five years (primarily pari-mutuel wagering facilities) involved theft, cheating and counterfeiting or forgery.
Bristol Virginia Mayor Neal Osborne said the positives far outweigh the negatives.
“The establishment of a casino in Bristol will bring good-paying jobs and opportunity to the residents of our city and our region, along with increased tax revenue growth for our city budget,” Osborne said. “This is a big step, but we’re by no means over the finish line yet, and I look forward to working on the next steps.”
Casino revenues, however, would likely mean less money wagered on lottery tickets or horse racing at Colonial Downs and its chain of Rosie’s gaming centers. The JLARC study projects lottery proceeds would be reduced by $30 million annually and horse racing revenues would fall by $9 million per year.
The report also determined the Virginia Lottery Board is the only state agency that could regulate gaming, and other states have similar arrangements. Casino oversight is expected to add about $17 million to the lottery’s administrative costs.
It also suggests the General Assembly should consider conducting a competitive process for casino licenses among a series of 18 recommendations.
The study projects the first casino could begin operations in 2024, if the General Assembly reenacts the legislation in 2020. That's because communities must conduct voter referenda, regulations and oversight structure must be developed, and other steps must occur prior to licensing and construction, although the building already exists for the Bristol project.
