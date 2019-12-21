BRISTOL, Tenn. — As commercial development projects in and around downtown continue, Bristol Tennessee employees are looking for ways to create development opportunities in other areas of the city.
A study that outlines possibilities for economic development along a corridor of Volunteer Parkway has been completed and presented to Bristol Tennessee City Council at its work session Tuesday. The study focuses on the corridor from West State Street to Century Boulevard, which serves as an entrance to Walmart.
The study estimates that 29% of commercial buildings in the corridor are vacant with some empty for years and others, like the former Family Dollar, only vacant for several months. The study also notes that the parkway is not blighted and there aren’t a significant number of blighted properties so it would not meet the minimum requirements to turn it into a redevelopment district.
Tom Anderson, director of economic development, said there are advantages and opportunities that exist or will exist in the future, such as a new trail project, which will from run from Rooster Front Park along Vance Drive to Bristol Motor Speedway.
Anderson added that it would be ideal to incentivize more mixed-use development, with homes and businesses built together in the same area. There are some expanses of wooded land along the parkway that would be prime spots for that type of project, Anderson said.
However, the study also found that there are unique challenges along the corridor. Much of it is in a floodplain because of the creeks that run along the parkway and the topography also presents a challenge.
The study proposed creating strategic development areas along the corridor to zero in on areas with high potential for improvement.
Unlike redevelopment districts, Anderson said these areas won’t have any special incentives tied to them, but like redevelopment districts, they are of particular interest to the city for improvement. The study identified four of these areas: the area of the Days Inn; the area of the Big Lots and Stowaway Storage; the area around Eastman Credit Union and the Summit Companies; and around the former Friendship Ford Dealership.
Other steps recommended were the use of incentives like tax-increment financing, payment-in-lieu-of-taxes programs or infrastructure improvements as well as grants to reimburse storefront improvements and possible zoning changes.
Anderson told City Council that to incentivize redevelopment they should look to pass ordinances that would allow PILOT programs to be used for commercial development and approve some zoning changes that may create new land use opportunities.
