BRISTOL, Tenn. — Prince, Michael Jackson, Madonna and other ’80s pop icons provided the soundtrack Monday morning as Tennessee High School teachers handed T-shirts and yearbooks to students who lined their cars up in front of the school.
Monday was the first day of a two-day event that is briefly reuniting teachers and students to take care of end-of-the-school-year details like collecting textbooks, laptops and library books. Monday was for seniors and juniors, and sophomores and freshmen will stop by today.
THS principal Kim Kirk said, while planning the event, school administrators were worried traffic might pile up, but Monday’s event went smoothly. Under normal circumstances, the graduation ceremony would have been held Friday, she added.
“It feels great to see them, but it’s bittersweet — this is not the way we should have to be doing this,” Kirk said.
The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted classrooms across the country and robbed high school seniors of experiences such as their last chance to play spring sports, go to the prom and physically attend graduation ceremonies.
“This is not how I expected my senior year to end,” said student Brady Edwards.
Edwards, who starts as a freshman at the University of Tennessee in the fall, said he’s missed out on some things like spring tennis, but the social distancing has also given him time to think over the last four years of his life and what comes next.
“Of course, there are negatives, but I try to see the positive aspects of it,” Edwards said. “I still talk to friends; I don’t think this will be the last time I see everyone.”
The pandemic has also been a major adjustment for teachers. Rich Reese, who teaches advanced preparation and honors chemistry, said he can’t interact with his students every day because of social distancing, so it was nice to see them again.
“I saw one student from the fall,” Reese said. “When she drove by, she was really happy to see us.”
Reece said some things like chemistry labs can only be done in the classroom, and he added that one mother told him her son was disappointed that he wouldn’t get to complete one particular chemistry lab in which students were going to design an airbag. Before spring break, he said he’d assigned prep work for students to complete under the assumption they would eventually come back. But since they never returned, it wasn’t possible.
He said social distancing under the pandemic has made other parts of teaching harder, as well.
“You don’t get to see the joy on students' faces,” Reese said. “You also don’t see the point where they are struggling and you need to help them out.”
