Update: A wrecker was called to the scene and the tractor-trailer, loaded with boats, was moved from the roadway. Traffic has been cleared.

BRISTOL, Tenn. - A stuck tractor-trailer has caused a traffic backup on U.S. Highway 11E near State Route 394.

Bristol Tennessee police officers and the Tennessee Department of Transportation are on scene, as of 1:30 p.m.

Police dispatch said it’s unknown how long traffic might be stopped.

Traffic heading toward Bristol between U.S. Highway 19E and 394 is stopped.

