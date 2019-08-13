The Twin City avoided any major damage Tuesday afternoon when severe thunderstorms swept through the region, officials said.
Just before 2 p.m., a strong line of thunderstorms with heavy rainfall, lightning and wind moved through the Tri-Cities area, including Bristol. The National Weather Service issued a series of advisories and warnings as the storms affected the area.
Local emergency management officials said later that no damage was reported in Bristol or in the surrounding counties. Fire chiefs in the two Bristols said they had no weather-related problems Tuesday.
In Washington County, Virginia, Emergency Management Coordinator Theresa Kingsley-Varble said a “quite nasty storm” moved through the area, but there were only a couple of trees down.
Lightning struck close to a home on Clinch Mountain Road in Lebanon, Virginia, but officials couldn’t see any damage to the residence, according to Russell County Emergency Management Coordinator Jess Powers.
Capt. Charlie Thomas of the Bristol Tennessee Police Department said he was at Bristol Motor Speedway on Tuesday in advance of the weekend races. Many people, including speedway and NASCAR staff, as well dozens of campers, were in the area.
“It rained really hard for about 10 minutes. Then it was over,” Thomas said. “I'm not aware of any storm damage. I did see a few folks that got a little wet.”
BMS spokesman Chris Lawyer added, “All is good here.”
Lawyer said BMS was ready and prepared for the storm as severe thunderstorms were in the forecast Tuesday.
The storms knocked down a few trees and caused a few power outages in the Twin City.
At the height of the storm, Bristol Tennessee Essential Services had 70 customers without power, according to CEO Mike Browder, There were only three customers without electricity by 5 p.m.
BTES’ outages stretched from Blountville to Hickory Tree, he said.
A tree limb fell on a line near Glenway Avenue on the Virginia side, according to BVU spokesman Chris Hall. A tree trimming crew was called to the scene to remove the limb to restore power, he said.
A number of Appalachian Power customers were also without electricity, according to its online outage map.