The National Weather Service in Morristown has forecast a strong storm system and associated cold front for this weekend that could produce snow across East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia this weekend.
Areas affected include Hawkins, Sullivan, Johnson, Washington, Unicoi and Carter counties in Tennessee and Lee, Wise and Russell counties in Virginia.
The system will produce widespread rain showers and possibly thunderstorms with periods of moderate to heavy rain. Rainfall amounts of 3/4 to 1 inch are predicted. Winds of 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph are also expected Saturday.
Sunday will also be blustery with area-wide westerly winds of 15 to 30 mph.
On Sunday night and Monday, colder air will move into the region with widespread precipitation developing over Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee, which could mix with snow or change to snow over the higher terrain at or above 2,500 feet.
Snow accumulations are expected over the higher terrain making travel hazardous.
Snowfall is expected in the Smoky Mountains, Roan Mountain, High Knob and Sams Gap.
