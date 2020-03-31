KINGSPORT, Tenn. — Just a couple of weeks ago, a warehouse-like space in Kingsport was filled throughout the day with the sounds of students building robots and small race cars, among other projects.
But the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has put that work on pause, and the building has mostly fallen silent, except for the hum of several 3D printers working at a steady pace.
“We’re running these 24 hours a day,” said Dennis Courtney, executive director of Streamworks, an educational nonprofit focused on providing STEM learning opportunities to local K-12 students.
Courtney’s organization has quickly transformed its STEM Gym off Lynn Garden Drive into a medical manufacturing facility as part of a regional effort to make 7,000 face shields amid a critical national need for personal protective equipment for health care workers.
Ten printers are working around the clock to produce the plastic headband components for about 100 face shields per day, Courtney said. Streamworks also cuts the plastic visors for the shields.
Once all the components are ready, Courtney boxes them up in batches of 50 for their eventual use by Ballad Health, the major health care provider in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.
It’s a small operation with Courtney and his intern, Quintin Folkner, working at the facility, but they’ve already produced 500 shields, Courtney said.
“We’re going to keep producing face shields until they tell us to stop,” Courtney said.
East Tennessee State University, Northeast State Community College, Ballad Health and Eastman are other partners in the effort.
ETSU is also manufacturing face shields, and Eastman provided materials used in the equipment created at both the university and Streamworks.
Staff members at Northeast State are also printing headband components that they then deliver to Streamworks.
“As a community college, we’re here to support the region in any way that we can,” said Heath McMillian, executive director of economic and workforce development at the college.
Courtney said he was contacted by the Tennessee Department of Health on March 21 about using Streamworks’ 3D printers for face shields, and the state provided the designs for the equipment. Initially, Streamworks produced shields for use in Nashville but is now making them for the local area.
Streamworks is now looking into whether it could print ventilator parts if they are needed.
Ventilators play an important role in treating COVID-19 cases in which a patient develops severe respiratory illness and needs assistance breathing.
“What we’re looking for is what we can mass produce on our machines that make sense and are effective,” Courtney said.
Amid the pandemic, Courtney said he wants to work with health care professionals to determine what other needs might exist.
“Hopefully, we don’t need these things,” he said, holding a purple headband for a face shield. “Hopefully, these things sit in a box for a thousand years, but, just in case, we want to try to help out.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.