A strong thunderstorm with torrential rain caused some minor flooding and power outages on Thursday evening in Bristol.
The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for Bristol and surrounding areas as a result of urban stream flooding. High water was reported in areas around Bristol, Sullivan County, Tennessee, and Washington County in Virginia.
Chris Hall, a BVU spokesman, said there was an outage at the West Bristol Substation. Power was outage on Gate City, Bristol Highway, Hiltons, Mendota and surrounding areas. He said it affected 1,693 customers at the peak of the outage.
Appalachian Power also reported outages in Southwest Virginia, as well as the Kingsport area.