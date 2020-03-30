BRISTOL, Va. — On a recent morning, Arance Leonard, a 74-year-old Bristol, Virginia resident, joined a growing line outside the Food City off Euclid Avenue.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the store started offering a special hour at the start of each day aimed at giving older people and others who might be at a higher risk of severe illness from coronavirus some designated time and space to shop for their groceries.
Leonard, who has been trying to avoid potential exposure to the virus in crowded public places, arrived about five minutes before the store’s 7 a.m. opening.
But to his surprise, about 20 people were already there, he said.
“I was shocked that there was that many people here,” he said in an interview after he finished his shopping.
He was able to pick up some canned goods, macaroni and rice. Still, the gathering of people before the store opened did concern him, he said.
As stores throughout the region offer special hours for vulnerable populations, shoppers said in interviews that the initiatives generally made them feel more safe and secure. Yet as people flock to these designated hours at places like Food City, Dollar General and big-box retailers, public health experts say it’s critical for shoppers to maintain an appropriate physical distance from each other.
Food City isn’t the only chain carving out hours to support groups that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warn could be more susceptible to complications from COVID-19, like seniors and people with serious underlying medication conditions. Dollar General has also designated the first hour of daily operations for these types of shoppers, Walmart is hosting a senior shopping hour one hour before stores open each Tuesday, and Target has reserved the first shopping hour of each Wednesday for vulnerable customers.
“A lot of businesses are setting special hours for those vulnerable groups to come and get their groceries, and I think that is absolutely fantastic and that’s wonderful,” said Stephen May, the medical director of the Sullivan County Regional Health Department. “But in the process, we still have to maintain that level of social distancing to keep them protected while they are going to do that.”
Social distancing involves avoiding gatherings of people whenever possible and keeping at least 6 feet away from others.
“We are glad the stores are working to accommodate those who are most vulnerable to COVID-19,” Karen Shelton, director of the Mount Rogers Health District in Southwest Virginia, wrote in an email. “We expect that people in all social settings, which are very few these days, keep social distancing in mind. Lines should be such that people are at least 6 feet apart.”
Many customers are making a concerted effort to keep their space.
On Friday, about six shoppers gathered outside the same Food City that Leonard had visited. They kept their distance as they waited for the doors to slide open at 7 a.m.
Just down the street, at the Dollar General off Euclid Avenue in Bristol, Virginia, Anne Cuddy said she saw customers respecting each other’s space as they navigated the aisles.
Cuddy, 73, of Blountville, said she needed to pick up a few things like bread, milk and eggs, and the hours for seniors brought her to Dollar General after she heard about them on TV.
During this pandemic, she said she’s been staying home more and keeping in touch with friends and family over the phone.
“I’m not scared because I know God will take care of us, but we have to do our part also,” she said.
Bristol, Tennessee resident Mabel O’Neil, 73, was also drawn to Food City’s senior hours and bought a normal load of produce and other groceries. She said she’s been concerned by reports of shoppers buying more than they need and emptying shelves.
People “just need to not be so greedy,” O’Neil said. “If they would help look out after each other, this will be a whole lot easier situation to get through, I think.”
May, at the Sullivan County Regional Health Department, said families could assist elderly relatives or those with medical conditions by having less vulnerable individuals pick up groceries and medicines on their behalf and set it on their porches.
More generally, health officials have said one of the best ways to help the broader community is by staying home and slowing the spread of COVID-19.
“People are just going to have to adjust,” Leonard said after unloading his groceries from his cart. “We’ve never saw nothing like this in our lifetime.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.