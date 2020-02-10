If You Go

» What: Crafts on Main will open Feb. 15

» Where: 414 W. Main St., Abingdon, Va.

» Hours: Noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The store is closed Sunday and Monday.

» Online: www.craftsonmain.com or follow up-to-date information on classes on Facebook