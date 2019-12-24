ABINGDON, Va. — Nine months have passed since a young Johnson City, Tennessee, woman is believed to have been fatally shot in rural Southwest Virginia, although officials continue to search for her body.
Athina Hopson, 25, is believed to have been shot and killed March 17, according to a confession made by James Michael Wright, 23, of Mendota. The confession is included in court records filed in Washington County General District Court, where Wright faces capital murder charges in the deaths of three women.
The man said Hopson’s body fell out of the back of his truck while crossing the Nordyke Road bridge over the North Fork of the Holston River. He said he was taking her to the hospital when the body fell out of his truck, and he dropped the body in the river, court records state.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office found the bodies of Elizabeth Marie Vanmeter, 22, of Elizabethton, Tennessee, and Joslyn M. Alsup, 17, of Georgia, but not Hopson’s body.
Sheriff Fred Newman, who retires at the end of the year, said his detectives have been trying to locate Hopson’s body all year but to no avail. A few tips have led to some extensive searches along the river. Heavy rain over the year has made it difficult, and Newman said the body could be anywhere.
“The Mendota case is going to be a pretty high-profile case,” said Newman, noting that the court case and search will likely continue into 2020.
Sheriff-elect Blake Andis, who begins his job on Jan. 1, said the Wright case will remain a priority.
“They’ve been down there looking a couple times,” Andis said. “Thorough searches from what I’ve heard.”
Andis said he has spoken a bit about the case with investigators.
“I’m sure the [Hopson] family will like closure on that,” Andis said.
Wright faces three counts each of capital murder, concealing a body and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony after authorities said he confessed to shooting three women over a span of 18 days in February and March. Each woman had some connection with a carnival pony show that temporarily hired Wright, authorities said.
Washington County Commonwealth’s Attorney Josh Cumbow, who has not said whether he’ll seek the death penalty against Wright, said he looks forward to seeing it through its conclusion.
Wright, previously described by Newman as a “serial killer,” is expected to return to court on April 30, 2020. He is represented by attorney James C. Turk Jr. of Radford.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.