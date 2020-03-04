ABINGDON, Va. — A statewide tornado drill will take place across Virginia on March 17 at 9:45 a.m., according to a news release.

The National Weather Service and the Virginia Department of Emergency Management scheduled the drill, which will send a test tornado warning in the form of a required monthly test by the National Weather Service to National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration weather radios and local broadcasters, the release states.

The town of Abingdon will participate in the drill with tornado warning sirens at 9:45 a.m.

In the case of widespread inclement weather, a makeup test date has been scheduled for March 18 at 9:45 a.m.

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments