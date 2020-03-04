ABINGDON, Va. — A statewide tornado drill will take place across Virginia on March 17 at 9:45 a.m., according to a news release.
The National Weather Service and the Virginia Department of Emergency Management scheduled the drill, which will send a test tornado warning in the form of a required monthly test by the National Weather Service to National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration weather radios and local broadcasters, the release states.
The town of Abingdon will participate in the drill with tornado warning sirens at 9:45 a.m.
In the case of widespread inclement weather, a makeup test date has been scheduled for March 18 at 9:45 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.