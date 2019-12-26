RICHMOND, Va. — Nine people died in crashes on Virginia highways between Saturday and Christmas Day, according to the Virginia State Police.
The nine fatalities were reported across six crashes in Goochland, Loudoun, Richmond and Rockingham counties and the cities of Chesapeake and Newport News. Half of those crashes occurred on Christmas Eve day.
“With increased traffic volumes on Virginia's roadways anticipated for the remainder of the week and throughout the weekend, the Virginia State Police is encouraging all drivers to increase their attention to safe driving,” VSP stated in a news release.
So far this year, 800 adults, teenagers and children have died in traffic crashes throughout the state.
