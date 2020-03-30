Beginning April 2 at 7 p.m. Dolly Parton will be reading a children’s book for bedtime in a series entitled “Goodnight with Dolly,” on the Imagination Library's social channels.
“Goodnight with Dolly” will feature Dolly Parton reading a series of Imagination Library books all carefully chosen for their appropriate content at this moment in time, according to a press release on her website.
The readings will be a mixture of Dolly and the interior pages of the books.
The books Dolly will read include:
- “There’s a Hole in the Log on the Bottom of the Lake” by Loren Long
- “Llama Llama Red Pajama” by Anna Dewdney
- “I Am a Rainbow” by Dolly Parton
- “Pass It On” by Sophy Henn
- “Stand Tall Molly Lou Mellon” by Patty Lovell
- “Violet the Pilot” by Steve Breen
- “Max & The Tag-Along Moon” by Floyd Cooper
- “Last Stop on Market Street” by Matt de la Peña
- “Coat of Many Colors” by Dolly Parton
- “The Little Engine That Could” by Watty Piper
