Beginning April 2 at 7 p.m. Dolly Parton will be reading a children’s book for bedtime in a series entitled “Goodnight with Dolly,” on the Imagination Library's social channels.

“Goodnight with Dolly” will feature Dolly Parton reading a series of Imagination Library books all carefully chosen for their appropriate content at this moment in time, according to a press release on her website.

The readings will be a mixture of Dolly and the interior pages of the books.

The books Dolly will read include:

  • “There’s a Hole in the Log on the Bottom of the Lake” by Loren Long
  • “Llama Llama Red Pajama” by Anna Dewdney
  • “I Am a Rainbow” by Dolly Parton
  • “Pass It On” by Sophy Henn
  • “Stand Tall Molly Lou Mellon” by Patty Lovell
  • “Violet the Pilot” by Steve Breen
  • “Max & The Tag-Along Moon” by Floyd Cooper
  • “Last Stop on Market Street” by Matt de la Peña
  • “Coat of Many Colors” by Dolly Parton
  • “The Little Engine That Could” by Watty Piper

