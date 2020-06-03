Dollywood Parks & Resorts will begin a phased reopening on June 15, according to a post on the theme park's website.

Both Dollywood and Dollywood’s Splash Country plan to reopen to the public June 17. The parks will hold Season Passholder Exclusive Days on June 15 and 16.

The post states Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort & Spa will open June 10.

The company plans to implement a number of new safety measures based on the guidance of health officials including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and appropriate government agencies, according to the post, including mandatory masks in most parts of the park and limited capacity for visitors.

"The safety and well-being of our guests and employees are our top priorities and guide our decisions," the post states.

