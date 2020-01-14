Allegiant announced 44 new nonstop routes, including stops in Asheville and Knoxville, as part of the largest expansion in the company's history.
The addition is driven by Allegiant’s goal of connecting leisure travelers in underserved cities to popular destinations around the country, according to a written statement from the company.
Most of the 44 new routes are non-competitive, with some one-way fares on the new routes listed as low as $33 for specific seats and dates.
“There is a lot of leisure demand for cities that are regional destinations, and this route expansion will address some of that need,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant vice president of planning and revenue. “Also, this growth is about Allegiant being true to our mission as a company. We’re increasing the number of low-cost, affordable travel options for people who may otherwise be priced out of air travel.”
The new seasonal routes from Asheville Regional Airport (AVL) include:
Boston, Massachusetts via Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) – beginning May 8, 2020.
Chicago, Illinois via Chicago Midway International Airport (MDW) – beginning May 21, 2020.
Houston, Texas via William P. Hobby Airport (HOU) – beginning May 22, 2020.
Austin, Texas via Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) – beginning May 22, 2020.
The new seasonal routes from McGhee Tyson Airport (TYS) include:
Boston, Massachusetts via Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) – beginning May 8, 2020.
Houston, Texas via William P. Hobby Airport (HOU) – beginning May 21, 2020.
Chicago, Illinois via Chicago Midway International Airport (MDW) – beginning May 21, 2020.
Austin, Texas via Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) – beginning May 22, 2020.
Myrtle Beach, South Carolina via Myrtle Beach International Airport (MYR) – beginning June 6, 2020.
