The State Street Farmers Market usually kicks off on the first Saturday in May, but this year’s opening has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a news release from the city of Bristol, Tennessee.
“Although businesses in our community are beginning to open again, we decided to keep the market closed until we determine the safest way to bring our customers and vendors together,” said Mike Musick, the recreation superintendent for the city’s Department of Parks and Recreation.
The outdoor market is held at Downtown Center, 810 State St., and normally operates Saturday mornings from May through October. It’s also usually open to customers Wednesday afternoons between July and September.
A specific opening date has not been announced, but the release said organizers are working on a plan “that will gain the support of those closely monitoring the coronavirus in our community.”
In the meantime, the State Street Farmers Market Facebook page notes that it plans to post a contact list of vendors who have goods ready to sell.
