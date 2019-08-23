As the dog days of summer continue in the Mountain Empire, health officials are warning area residents about the potential for tick-borne diseases.
Cumberland Plateau District Epidemiologist Paige Lucas said Thursday that the number of reported cases of tick-borne diseases, including Lyme disease, have increased in Virginia over the past few years.
The Centers for Disease Control reported a record number of all tick-borne illness reports in 2017 and triple the number of Lyme disease cases since the late 1990s.
The Virginia Department of Health also has recorded similar increases over time, and in Southwest Virginia, according to a news release.
“We expect that tick-borne illnesses will continue to be a problem across Virginia,” Lucas said. “Every year hundreds of thousands of people in the U.S. are bitten by ticks and get sick, so it’s important to know about the risks and to protect yourself, your loved ones and your animals against tick bites.”
In Tennessee, the state’s Department of Health urges residents to take preventive steps to avoid both tick and mosquito-borne diseases, like the Zika virus, West Nile virus and Rocky Mountain spotted fever.
The most dangerous illnesses spread by ticks are Rocky Mountain spotted fever and ehrlichiosis, according to the TDH. Both of the diseases can be prevented by reducing tick bites, promptly removing ticks that do get on the skin and seeking medical care for a fever or rash after a possible tick bite.
Rocky Mountain spotted fever is more common in Tennessee while Lyme disease is more common in Virginia, according to the health departments. Both diseases, however, have been reported in both states.
According to the VDH, no Lyme disease cases have been reported in Bristol or Washington County, but cases have been reported in areas between Tazewell County and Roanoke, including the state’s highest numbers in the New River Valley.