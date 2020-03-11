WISE, Va.— The University of Virginia College at Wise will be offering online classes instead of on-campus classes for the foreseeable future, according to a news release.
The decision was made in response to the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The College will revisit the issue on April 5 to determine if the situation should continue.
Faculty will be given a week to prepare their courses for online delivery, and they will receive any assistance they need to make the switch to online instruction before the courses go completely online on March 23. The college is also cancelling non-essential travel for employees and students, and gatherings or events with 100 or more people will also be cancelled or postponed.
“We feel we are taking the right action to ensure the health and safety of our students, faculty, staff, and our community,” said Chancellor Donna P. Henry. “While we have not received word of a positive COVID-19 case in Wise or on campus, we plan to follow guidelines from the University of Virginia, the Virginia Department of Health, and the Centers for Disease Control to prevent its spread. We will reevaluate the situation in coming weeks and will make further decisions as Virginia and the nation deals with the virus.”
