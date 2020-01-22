SCSO

A Washington Special Olympics athlete sent a drawing and letter to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office.

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — A Special Olympics athlete from Washington has sent a drawing and letter to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office.

The athlete, Matt Pearson, drew a picture of Sgt. Steve Hinkle, who died in the line of duty last February.

"Thank you, Matt Pearson, for your display of love and support for our officers," Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said in a post on Facebook on Wednesday. "Your heartfelt letter is a testament of all that is good in this world and provides our agency, and the family of our fallen hero, a sense of comfort."

Hinkle was shot while responding a welfare call at a home on U.S. Highway 11W in Blountville. He died days later in the hospital.

