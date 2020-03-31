MARION, Va. — A staff member at Southwestern Virginia Mental Health Institute in Marion has tested positive for COVID-19, a Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services (DBHDS) official confirmed Monday.

Meghan McGuire, senior adviser for external affairs with the department, said she could not reveal any further details about the staff member, including their name, age or where they live.

Hospital staff is working closely with the Virginia Department of Health to identify and contact employees who came in close contact with the employee who tested positive so they can monitor their symptoms, McGuire said.

Since March 14, DBHDS hospitals statewide have screened employees prior to each shift and monitored any signs and symptoms of COVID-19 in patients.

There are currently no patients at Southwestern Virginia Mental Health Institute with major symptoms, McGuire said. However, due to the rapid spread of the virus statewide, steps are being taken to prevent possible future cases, and planning is underway for if there are cases, she added.

Southwestern Virginia Mental Health Institute is also making arrangements for community-based services for patients who can be safely discharged, to decrease the number of people at the hospital at a given time, McGuire said.

