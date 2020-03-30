MARION, Va. - A staff member at Southwestern Virginia Mental Health Institute has tested positive for COVID-19, a Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services official said Monday.

Meghan McGuire, senior advisor for external affairs with VDBHDS, said she could not reveal any further details about the staff member at this time including name, age or where they are a resident of.

Hospital staff is working closely with the Virginia Department of Health to identify and contact employees who had close proximity to staff member who tested positive so they can monitor their symptoms McGuire said. 

Since March 14, DBHDS hospitals statewide have been screening employees prior to each shift and monitoring for associated signs and symptoms of COVID-19 in patients.

There are currently no patients at Southwestern Virginia Mental Health Institute with major symptoms McGuire. However, due to the rapid spread of the virus statewide they are working to prevent possible cases and planning for what to do should there be one she added. 

Southwestern Virginia Mental Health Institute are also arranging for community based services for patients who can be safely discharged, to decrease the number of people at the hospital at a given time.  

