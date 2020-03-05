JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — A Smyth County, Virginia woman faces charges after police say she stole two RVs from a Johnson City dealership.

Tomeka Dawn Brooks, 28, of Sugar Grove, has been charged with motor vehicle theft over $250,000. Two RVs valued at more than $288,000 were taken from the lot of A&L RV on Bristol Highway on June 10, 2018, the Johnson City Police Department said in a news release.

Brooks was arrested by the Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office. At the time of the arrest, police said she was in possession of the keys and window decal belonging to one of the stolen RVs. Both vehicles were ultimately recovered at different locations in Abingdon and Bristol, police said.

Brooks is being held on $50,000 bail at the Washington County Detention Center in Jonesborough.

