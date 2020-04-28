ABINGDON, Va. --- A Vinton, Virginia man was sentenced to five years in federal prison Tuesday, for his role in a drug distribution organization that trafficked methamphetamine, heroin, and cocaine from Texas and Indiana into Southwest Virginia, a press release from the Department of Justice's Western District of Virginia states.
Jon Trevor DeBord, 29 pleaded guilty in January to one count of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute and distributing between 50 grams and 200 grams of meth the release states.
Debord is the second defendant sentenced as part of a series of indictments for a meth trafficking conspiracy ring operating primarily in the Smyth County, Virginia and the Harrisonburg area from Aug. 26, 2016, through May 25, 2018.
A total of 20 defendants have been charged in federal court in connection with the investigation. Daniel Augusto Rosa-Suarez of Arlington, Texas was sentenced to 324 months in prison in February and Robert Luis Gray Osborne, who is scheduled for trial in August.
