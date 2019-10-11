Hundreds of thousands of dollars is being pumped into Southwest Virginia to help fund a variety of law enforcement programs.
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced the award of $8.79 million in grants to support enforcement agencies and community-based criminal justice programs. The grants were approved by the Criminal Justice Services Board, the policy board for the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services at its Thursday meeting in Richmond.
Included in the awards is $3.76 million in federal funding from the Edward Byrne Justice Assistance Grant (Byrne JAG) program, according to a release from Northam’s office. Byrne JAG funds were awarded for a range of equipment needs and program support, including community-based gun violence prevention programs; trauma-informed care for local pretrial and probation officers and law enforcement officers; automated notification systems for court appearances; community policing; gang- and drug-related crime reduction; and youth engagement initiatives.
The Wise County Sheriff’s Office received $109,365 from the Byrne JAG program. The Sheriff’s Office said Thursday the funds will be used to “enhance our efforts to combat drug and gang related crimes in Wise County.”
The funds will help in the fight to aggressively pursue offenders who are “trying to destroy our communities,” the Sheriff’s Office said.
The Haysi Police Department was awarded $27,903 through the Byrne JAG program.
Several law enforcement agencies, including sheriff’s offices in Buchanan, Russell, Scott, Tazewell, Washington and Wise counties, have received grant funding through the Violence Against Women Act. Abuse Alternatives, People Incorporated of Virginia and the Southwest Virginia Legal Aid Society also received money through the program.
The Bristol Police Department has been awarded $29,028.
“The Violence Against Women grant is to fund my position as a detective,” said Detective Mark Edwards, who is over the domestic violence division in Bristol. “It allows me to follow up on every domestic violence case that comes through here in Bristol, Virginia. I help them obtain protective orders through the court and also act as an advocate to them through the difficult time as victims of domestic violence.”
Edwards said he has 72 hours to follow up on domestic violence cases.
The grant does not cover the detective’s entire salary so the Police Department picks up the rest.
Commonwealth’s attorney’s offices also received grant funding in Tazewell and Wythe counties.
Seven Southwest Virginia agencies also received grant funding for equipment.
The Marion Police Department received about $85,000 to establish a central command center at the police headquarters, fed with a traffic and incident monitoring camera system, according to Police Chief John Clair.
The chief said the system’s implementation will allow supervisory staff to immediately allocate resources during detour activities, special events and critical incidents to the necessary locations in real time.
Clair said the system includes 39 individual cameras, with varied capabilities, which will be placed at key locations along the main traffic and event corridors in Marion. The cameras will provide a live feed into the Police Department and the video data will also be retained, Clair said.
“The implementation of this system will allow for the maximization of our staff and put key members immediately into critical areas, which will directly impact our department’s efficiency and capability during incidents and events,” Clair said.
The Smyth County Sheriff’s Office has been awarded $25,000, Damascus Police received $34,980 and Wise Police received $46,310. Sheriff’s offices in Dickenson, Buchanan and Russell counties each received about $85,000 for equipment.
