BRISTOL, Va.—Housing authorities across Southwest Virginia have been awarded a total of $274,168 through the CARES Act Admin Fee Regular and Mainstream Voucher Program.

“The coronavirus outbreak has inflicted economic hardship on many,” said Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Salem. “[The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s] award of $274,168 for housing assistance in the Ninth District will bring relief to individuals and families receiving housing assistance who are having greater difficulty paying their bills.”

Award recipients include the Bristol Redevelopment & Housing Authority, which is receiving $32,314; the Norton Redevelopment & Housing Authority, which is receiving $11,276, the Wise County Redevelopment & Housing Authority, which is receiving $76,026; and the Abingdon Redevelopment & Housing Authority, which is receiving $11,954.

